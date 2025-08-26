Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Convoy Rescues Two in Ladakh River Mishap

In a dramatic incident near Drass, Ladakh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's convoy came to the rescue of two people whose vehicle plunged into a river. Rijiju, who was en route to Drass, shared the incident on his official 'X' account, revealing that timely intervention ensured the safe rescue of both individuals involved.

As he continued his journey, the minister commended the warm reception he received in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, expressing gratitude to local authorities in Ganderbal and Kargil, as well as his guide Mohammad Sidiq Mir. Rijiju lauded the progress and hospitality in the region, highlighting the population's resilience against external aggressions.

A separate controversy enveloped Rijiju, as he reprimanded Syeda Hameed, a former Planning Commission member, for her statements regarding Bangladeshi migrants in India. Rijiju accused Hameed of misleading rhetoric under the guise of humanitarian concerns and criticized her stance as undermining the country's sovereignty and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)