Left Menu

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Convoy Rescues Two in Ladakh River Mishap

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's convoy rescued two individuals after their car fell into a river near Drass, Ladakh. The minister expressed gratitude for the reception in Jammu and Kashmir and addressed the issue of illegal migrants, criticizing former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed's views on Bangladeshi migrants in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 11:56 IST
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Convoy Rescues Two in Ladakh River Mishap
Vehicle falls into river in Drass (Photo: @KirenRijiju/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident near Drass, Ladakh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's convoy came to the rescue of two people whose vehicle plunged into a river. Rijiju, who was en route to Drass, shared the incident on his official 'X' account, revealing that timely intervention ensured the safe rescue of both individuals involved.

As he continued his journey, the minister commended the warm reception he received in Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir, expressing gratitude to local authorities in Ganderbal and Kargil, as well as his guide Mohammad Sidiq Mir. Rijiju lauded the progress and hospitality in the region, highlighting the population's resilience against external aggressions.

A separate controversy enveloped Rijiju, as he reprimanded Syeda Hameed, a former Planning Commission member, for her statements regarding Bangladeshi migrants in India. Rijiju accused Hameed of misleading rhetoric under the guise of humanitarian concerns and criticized her stance as undermining the country's sovereignty and cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

A Jurist's Transition: Sudershan Reddy's Vice Presidential Bid

 India
2
Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Attacks

Australia Expels Iran's Ambassador Amid Accusations of Antisemitic Arson Att...

 Global
3
Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

Japan Tightens Entrepreneur Visa Rules Amid Policy Shift

 Japan
4
Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

Shanghai Stocks See Decline After Hitting 10-Year High

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025