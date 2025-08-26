Haryana CM Orders Police Shake-up Amid Drug Concerns in Sirsa

In a firm response to growing concerns over drug issues in Sirsa, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered the immediate transfer of the Station House Officer (SHO) from Nathusari Chopta police station to the Police Lines. This move follows the reported death of a youth due to drugs in Nehrana village.

The Chief Minister has also demanded a thorough reassessment of 173 villages in Sirsa that were previously declared drug-free. The initiative underscores the state's intensified efforts against drug trafficking, with directions for heightened surveillance on illegal drug sales.

Seeking to eradicate drug abuse from its roots, Haryana has opened 162 de-addiction centres and is collaborating across various sectors, including law enforcement and education. The 'Dhakad' programme targets youth in educational institutions, while Anti-Narcotics Cells are operational at multiple administrative levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)