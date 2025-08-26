US-India Energy Alliance: Driving Global Transformation

The United States is strengthening its collaboration with India by pledging to export high-quality energy products and services, crucial for India's quest for energy security and economic growth. A US Embassy official revealed this commitment at the 3rd Energy Summit of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi.

In the context of geopolitical and supply chain challenges, US Principal Commercial Officer Xiabing Feng signaled that the collaboration intends to drive transformative change in the global energy sector. Feng underscored the US's ability to aid India by being a key supplier of oil, liquefied natural gas, and nuclear energy.

The energy partnership was further emphasized during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, where Modi and President Donald Trump confirmed their commitment to a robust bilateral energy security partnership. This includes diversification of energy resources, enhanced infrastructure, and leveraging American expertise in emerging energy technologies to support India's goals.

