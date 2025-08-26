Trade Turbulence: US Tariffs Shake Indian Export Industry

In a developing trade dispute, Indian exporters are facing a potential downturn as the United States imposes new tariffs. Following collapsed trade negotiations, Washington announced an additional 25% duty, raising tariffs on Indian goods to 50%. This move reflects growing tensions amid India's increased imports of Russian oil.

The Indian government, lacking immediate relief hopes, is advising exporters to seek alternative markets and providing financial support. An official highlighted that efforts to diversify exports are underway, particularly towards China, Latin America, and the Middle East.

The tariff escalation is expected to significantly impact the Indian economy. Analysts warn of downgraded earnings forecasts, despite ongoing trade discussions. Meanwhile, the Russian oil purchase issue remains a contentious topic, with U.S. officials accusing India of indirectly supporting Russia's efforts in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)