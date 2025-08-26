Left Menu

Indonesia-U.S. Trade Talks: A Pathway to Economic Growth

The United States has conditionally agreed to exempt Indonesian exports such as cocoa, palm oil, and rubber from a 19% tariff imposed earlier by President Trump. Both nations are exploring investment opportunities, including collaboration in fuel storage, aiming to stimulate economic growth in Indonesia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:05 IST
Indonesia-U.S. Trade Talks: A Pathway to Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant trade development, the United States has agreed in principle to exempt Indonesian exports of cocoa, palm oil, and rubber from the 19% tariff imposed earlier by President Donald Trump. The exemption, yet to be finalized, is part of ongoing negotiations, reports Indonesia's top trade negotiator, Airlangga Hartarto.

The discussions extend beyond tariffs to potential U.S. investments in fuel storage, highlighting a partnership with Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara and the state energy firm Pertamina. Indonesia seeks to leverage this opportunity to boost industrial facilities and attract foreign investors, following success in Chinese investment in nickel projects.

Additionally, Indonesia is targeting growth in silica sand processing, with a focus on solar panels and semiconductor wafers. Economic certainty from these talks could drive Indonesia's growth target to 5.4% by 2026, as the nation seeks to bolster its position in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Faces Deluge: Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rains

Punjab Faces Deluge: Schools Shut Amid Torrential Rains

 India
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Landmark Domestic Violence Ruling

Delhi High Court Denies Bail in Landmark Domestic Violence Ruling

 India
3
Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

Bangladeshi Man Arrested in India for Identity Fraud

 India
4
Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism

Karnataka's Controversial Apology: Power, Politics, and Patriotism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025