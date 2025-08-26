Indonesia-U.S. Trade Talks: A Pathway to Economic Growth

In a significant trade development, the United States has agreed in principle to exempt Indonesian exports of cocoa, palm oil, and rubber from the 19% tariff imposed earlier by President Donald Trump. The exemption, yet to be finalized, is part of ongoing negotiations, reports Indonesia's top trade negotiator, Airlangga Hartarto.

The discussions extend beyond tariffs to potential U.S. investments in fuel storage, highlighting a partnership with Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund Danantara and the state energy firm Pertamina. Indonesia seeks to leverage this opportunity to boost industrial facilities and attract foreign investors, following success in Chinese investment in nickel projects.

Additionally, Indonesia is targeting growth in silica sand processing, with a focus on solar panels and semiconductor wafers. Economic certainty from these talks could drive Indonesia's growth target to 5.4% by 2026, as the nation seeks to bolster its position in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)