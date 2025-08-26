India Fortifies Maritime Power with Indigenous Frigates Commissioning
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated two indigenously built stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in defense. With advanced weaponry, these warships enhance India's maritime capabilities, reinforcing its security architecture and vision for regional peace and growth.
- Country:
- India
In a significant leap forward for India's naval capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday highlighted the nation's preparedness to safeguard its maritime boundaries. Speaking at the commissioning of two indigenously built stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, in Visakhapatnam, Singh emphasized the Indian Navy's enhanced role as a 'Blue Water Navy' capable of far-reaching operations.
Underscoring the choice of Visakhapatnam as the venue for this landmark event, Singh remarked on the city's strategic and cultural strength. He praised the officers of the Indian Navy and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited for their dedication to national defense, stating that this commissioning symbolizes the fruition of India's self-reliant dreams.
With the new frigates equipped to handle diverse maritime scenarios, from piracy combat to humanitarian aid, Singh expressed confidence that these state-of-the-art warships will serve as game-changers. He reaffirmed the government's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the SAGAR vision, Augusturing a new chapter in India's strategic and developmental aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Navy Commissions Stealth Frigates Amid Growing Maritime Strength
Commissioning of INS Udaygiri, INS Himgiri dream come true towards Atmanirbhar Bharat: Def min Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam.
With both INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri commissioned, Indian Navy’s strengths enhanced: Defence min Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam.
Indian Navy not only guards coastal areas, but also keeps peace and prosperity in Indian ocean region, says Rajnath Singh in Visakhapatnam.
Commissioning INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri proof of our vision and commitment : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Visakhapatnam.