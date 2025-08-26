Left Menu

India Fortifies Maritime Power with Indigenous Frigates Commissioning

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated two indigenously built stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, in Visakhapatnam, marking a significant step towards self-reliance in defense. With advanced weaponry, these warships enhance India's maritime capabilities, reinforcing its security architecture and vision for regional peace and growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:15 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap forward for India's naval capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday highlighted the nation's preparedness to safeguard its maritime boundaries. Speaking at the commissioning of two indigenously built stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, in Visakhapatnam, Singh emphasized the Indian Navy's enhanced role as a 'Blue Water Navy' capable of far-reaching operations.

Underscoring the choice of Visakhapatnam as the venue for this landmark event, Singh remarked on the city's strategic and cultural strength. He praised the officers of the Indian Navy and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited for their dedication to national defense, stating that this commissioning symbolizes the fruition of India's self-reliant dreams.

With the new frigates equipped to handle diverse maritime scenarios, from piracy combat to humanitarian aid, Singh expressed confidence that these state-of-the-art warships will serve as game-changers. He reaffirmed the government's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the SAGAR vision, Augusturing a new chapter in India's strategic and developmental aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

