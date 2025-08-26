India's Wind Energy Surge: Aiming for 107 GW by 2030

India's wind energy sector is on track to exceed government targets, with a projected capacity of 107 GW by 2030. This encouraging forecast, published by the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC), suggests India's wind energy infrastructure is expanding faster than anticipated.

Currently holding the position of the third-largest wind manufacturing hub globally, India is also on course to meet 10% of the world's wind energy demand. As the nation endeavors to achieve this ambitious goal, around 30 GW of wind energy projects are already underway, making substantial contributions to the sector's growth.

Despite potential hurdles, like the impact of US tariffs on renewable exports, industry experts remain optimistic. The burgeoning wind energy market is anticipated to provide a significant boost to India's economy, creating over 154,000 new jobs as annual installations climb to 15 GW.

(With inputs from agencies.)