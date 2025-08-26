Left Menu

Reviving Hope: Delhi's Leprosy Rehabilitation Scheme Gets a New Lease of Life

The Delhi government plans to revive a rehabilitation scheme for leprosy-affected individuals. Originally launched in 1981, the program provides crucial financial support. Current efforts focus on restructuring to broaden its reach. The scheme offers Rs 3,000 monthly allowances to 378 beneficiaries, with increased funding in recent budget allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is reviving its decades-old scheme aimed at rehabilitating individuals affected by leprosy, an official confirmed Monday. Managed by the Social Welfare Department, this initiative was initially launched in 1981 and has been a pivotal support mechanism for leprosy sufferers.

The revamped plan seeks not only to bolster rehabilitation measures but also to ensure a consistent stream of assistance to beneficiaries. Historically, the scheme provided dry rations before transitioning to a monthly cash allowance in 1991. Currently, this stipend amounts to Rs 3,000 per person each month, aiding 378 individuals.

Previously tagged as a 'closed scheme,' the initiative saw no new enrolments. However, efforts are underway to restructure and expand its coverage. The disease, known medically as Hansen's disease, affects skin and nerves, resulting in lesions and numbness. According to recent budget data, funding for the scheme has increased for the 2024-25 fiscal year, reflecting renewed government commitment.

