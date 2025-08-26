Assam's Infiltration Debate: Gogoi Challenges Sarma's Stance Amid Ongoing Controversy

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has reignited the debate over illegal infiltration in Assam by questioning the effectiveness of Himanta Biswa Sarma's state government. With the BJP in power for almost a decade, Gogoi asked, why there are still infiltrators crossing into the state. "They have been in power for 10 years, and with border security under their watch, if infiltrators are still coming, then who is responsible?" Gogoi asserted, culling attention to the persistent issue.

Emphasizing the Congress party's stance, Gogoi reiterated that no Bangladeshi should reside illegally in Assam. He emphasized it's the duty of both the Assam and central governments to address this issue. Gogoi criticized the ruling government for playing politics instead of taking decisive action against suspected infiltrators. He warned that Himanta Biswa Sarma's political strategies on infiltration, similar to those attempted in Jharkhand, may fail in Assam as well.

The infiltration controversy was further ignited after Assam Chief Minister Sarma criticized former Planning Commissioner member Syeda Hameed over her remarks, suggesting Bangladeshis can live in India. Sarma accused Hameed of legitimizing illegal infiltrators and endangering Assamese identity. "Assam is not up for grabs by illegal infiltrators, NOT NOW, NOT EVER," Sarma highlighted on social media, emphasizing the resilience and determination of Assam's people to protect their identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)