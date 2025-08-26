India Strengthens Maritime Forces with INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri
The Indian Navy has bolstered its maritime capabilities with the induction of two stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri. Equipped with advanced weaponry and sensors, these ships mark the Navy's stride towards self-reliance in warship design, amplifying its prowess in the Indian Ocean Region.
In a monumental step to enhance its maritime capabilities, the Indian Navy on Tuesday inducted two state-of-the-art multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri. Each vessel is armed with eight BrahMos missiles and boasts a range of sophisticated weapon and sensor systems designed by local manufacturers.
Presided over by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the commissioning event at the Eastern Naval Command was historical, marking the first simultaneous induction of frontline combat ships from different shipyards. This highlights the strategic importance of India's eastern maritime boundary.
The ships, products of the Project 17A initiative, are expected to revolutionize naval operations with their advanced combat capabilities, thus significantly enhancing India's naval strength and self-reliance in defense production.
