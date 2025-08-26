Left Menu

Suriname oil firm Staatsolie to launch offering for offshore acreage in November

Reuters | Paramaribo | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:36 IST
Suriname oil firm Staatsolie to launch offering for offshore acreage in November
  • Country:
  • Suriname

Suriname state oil firm Staatsolie said on Tuesday it will launch an "open-door offering" for offshore acreage in November, as the small South American nation seeks financing for what it hopes could be a coming oil boom.

Full details for the offering for parts of the seabed to be licensed for oil and gas exploration will be published on November 24, Staatsolie said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

Controversy Over Voter Registration in Border Districts Sparks Debate

 India
2
Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

Fijian PM Rabuka Discusses 'Ocean of Peace' Amid US-India Tariff Tensions

 India
3
Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

Canada's Critical Minerals Collaboration

 Global
4
Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

Revanth Reddy's Leadership Shines: A New Era for Congress in Telangana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025