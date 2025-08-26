Suriname oil firm Staatsolie to launch offering for offshore acreage in November

Suriname state oil firm Staatsolie said on Tuesday it will launch an "open-door offering" for offshore acreage in November, as the small South American nation seeks financing for what it hopes could be a coming oil boom.

Full details for the offering for parts of the seabed to be licensed for oil and gas exploration will be published on November 24, Staatsolie said in a statement.

