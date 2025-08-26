Suriname oil firm Staatsolie to launch offering for offshore acreage in November
Reuters | Paramaribo | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:36 IST
- Country:
- Suriname
Suriname state oil firm Staatsolie said on Tuesday it will launch an "open-door offering" for offshore acreage in November, as the small South American nation seeks financing for what it hopes could be a coming oil boom.
Full details for the offering for parts of the seabed to be licensed for oil and gas exploration will be published on November 24, Staatsolie said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South American
Advertisement