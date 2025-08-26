CM Yogi Inaugurates Revolutionary Monitoring Portal for Atal Schools at Rojgar Mahakumbh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the Integrated Monitoring System portal for Atal Residential Schools, enabling real-time oversight of 18 schools, at the Rojgar Mahakumbh 2025 in Lucknow. The digital initiative aims to offer quality education to children of laborers, while ensuring transparency and efficiency.
In a momentous launch at the Rojgar Mahakumbh 2025 event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced the Integrated Monitoring System portal for Atal Residential Schools. This pioneering portal aims to digitally oversee the activities of 18 Atal schools across the state, heralding a new era in educational transparency and quality.
The monitoring system, controlled from the Atal Command Centre, incorporates an advanced ERP setup to track student attendance, teaching efficacy, and financial management. By syncing with school CCTV systems, it ensures enhanced safety while offering comprehensive academic profiles and progress reports for students. It promises to be a significant change in educational management.
During the event, CM Yogi emphasized the portal's role in transforming the educational landscape for children of laborers, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Additionally, the 'Shram Nyay Setu' portal was launched to address labor disputes with transparency. The fair highlighted substantial job opportunities, witnessing extensive participation from domestic and international recruiters.
