CM Yogi Inaugurates Revolutionary Monitoring Portal for Atal Schools at Rojgar Mahakumbh

In a momentous launch at the Rojgar Mahakumbh 2025 event in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath introduced the Integrated Monitoring System portal for Atal Residential Schools. This pioneering portal aims to digitally oversee the activities of 18 Atal schools across the state, heralding a new era in educational transparency and quality.

The monitoring system, controlled from the Atal Command Centre, incorporates an advanced ERP setup to track student attendance, teaching efficacy, and financial management. By syncing with school CCTV systems, it ensures enhanced safety while offering comprehensive academic profiles and progress reports for students. It promises to be a significant change in educational management.

During the event, CM Yogi emphasized the portal's role in transforming the educational landscape for children of laborers, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. Additionally, the 'Shram Nyay Setu' portal was launched to address labor disputes with transparency. The fair highlighted substantial job opportunities, witnessing extensive participation from domestic and international recruiters.

