Left Menu

Trump's Bold Move Sparks Fed Controversy Amidst Global Economic Jitters

President Trump's attempt to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook over mortgage borrowing claims is causing upheaval, raising concerns about the Fed's independence. This unprecedented move may lead to legal battles and could shift monetary policies, affecting inflation and currency markets globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 23:29 IST
Trump's Bold Move Sparks Fed Controversy Amidst Global Economic Jitters
President Donald Trump

In an unprecedented maneuver, President Donald Trump aims to dismiss Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, citing mortgage borrowing impropriety, a move that is provoking widespread concerns about the Fed's independence.

The Wall Street, meanwhile, remains largely stagnant as investors brace for potential legal battles over this controversial decision, alongside economic ramifications. The consequences could range from shifts in inflation expectations to changes in the currency market.

Trump's actions highlight ongoing issues of central bank autonomy and governance. The global impact remains profound, as seen in currency fluctuations and stock market responses, reinvigorating the debate over political influence on monetary policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

Gold Bust: Uncovering Hidden Fortune

 India
2
Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village

Teen Assault Sparks Outrage in Village

 India
3
Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

Trump's Fed Shake-Up Sparks Market Turbulence

 Global
4
Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

Bank of Canada Upholds 2% Inflation Target Amid Global Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025