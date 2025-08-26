Trump's Bold Move Sparks Fed Controversy Amidst Global Economic Jitters
President Trump's attempt to fire Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook over mortgage borrowing claims is causing upheaval, raising concerns about the Fed's independence. This unprecedented move may lead to legal battles and could shift monetary policies, affecting inflation and currency markets globally.
In an unprecedented maneuver, President Donald Trump aims to dismiss Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, citing mortgage borrowing impropriety, a move that is provoking widespread concerns about the Fed's independence.
The Wall Street, meanwhile, remains largely stagnant as investors brace for potential legal battles over this controversial decision, alongside economic ramifications. The consequences could range from shifts in inflation expectations to changes in the currency market.
Trump's actions highlight ongoing issues of central bank autonomy and governance. The global impact remains profound, as seen in currency fluctuations and stock market responses, reinvigorating the debate over political influence on monetary policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fed’s Lisa Cook turns to top Washington lawyer Lowell in Trump fight
What to know about Lisa Cook, Fed Governor who Trump says he's firing
Trump's Bold Move Against Fed Governor Lisa Cook Sparks Legal Showdown
Trump's Unprecedented Move: The Controversial Firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook
Trump Fires Fed Governor Lisa Cook Amid Mortgage Fraud Allegations