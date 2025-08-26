Uttarakhand CM announces Rs 5 lakh aid for Pauri disaster victims; orders expert probe into Tharali incident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced on Tuesday that Rs 5 lakh financial assistance would be provided to those whose houses were completely damaged in the recent disaster in Pauri district. Additionally, Rs 5 lakh will be provided to the families of the deceased, with funds allocated from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund. He directed the administration to act swiftly to deliver this aid, emphasising the government's commitment to supporting the affected with all possible resources.

During a review meeting of the Disaster Management Department on Tuesday, the Chief Minister praised the district administrations of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Pauri for their commendable response to disasters in areas like Dharali, Tharali, Syanachatti, and Pauri. He highlighted that relief and rescue operations were conducted efficiently, ensuring swift action. The district administration promptly relocated affected families from Saanji and Raidul villages in Pauri tehsil, where heavy rains and landslides on August 6 caused extensive damage to residential buildings and agricultural land, providing them with safe accommodation, food, and basic necessities.

Dhami assured that the state government, alongside the central government, stands firmly with the disaster-affected, promising comprehensive rehabilitation efforts. He instructed that no effort be spared in supporting those impacted, stating, "The disaster-affected are our own people." To address recurring disasters, the Chief Minister directed a team of experts to investigate the causes of the August 22 disaster in Tharali. He emphasised the need for a thorough survey to understand why such incidents occur in the Himalayan region, particularly the large amounts of debris accompanying water flows. Secretary of Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Vinod Kumar Suman confirmed that experts from the Geological Survey of India, the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre, the Central Water Commission, and the Irrigation Department will visit Tharali.

On Tuesday, Additional Secretary/Additional Chief Executive Officer, Administration, Anand Swaroop, sent a letter to these institutions, requesting one subject expert from each to study the causes of floods and landslides in Tharali's Tehsil office at Radibag, Nagar Panchayat's residential complex, Kotdeep, Tharali market, and Chapdon and Sagwada areas. The experts are tasked with suggesting mitigation measures and reporting immediately to the District Magistrate of Chamoli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)