Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews development works of Dehradun

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday reviewed development works of Dehradun district at the Manthan Auditorium located at the Forest Headquarters on Rajpur Road. During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that, during road construction, all related activities, such as laying underground electricity, water, and gas lines, are completed by the relevant departments in coordination with one another within the stipulated timeframe. Chief Minister Dhami instructed all departments to list the works proposed for the year and execute them in a planned manner. The District Magistrate, Dehradun, was directed to allow execution of works only after preparing a concrete action plan with clearly defined timelines. Special emphasis was also laid on the proper maintenance of internal roads.

The Chief Minister issued strict instructions to ensure regular verification of Ayushman cards, ration cards, family registers, electricity bills and other important documents. He directed that documents prepared through wrongful means should be cancelled on an ongoing basis and that strict action be taken against those issuing false certificates. He also instructed the district administration, Forest Department, MDDA, and Municipal Corporation to conduct continuous drives against encroachments. Emphasising innovation-driven development alongside routine works, the Chief Minister said that the expansion and improvement of roads and corridors have significantly enhanced connectivity in Dehradun, thereby increasing the movement of tourists and the general public. Keeping future requirements in mind, he stressed the need to further accelerate development projects and directed that schemes be implemented after consultations with public representatives.

The Chief Minister said that under the programme "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar", public grievances should be resolved on the spot, and that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of government schemes. He reiterated that transparency, timeliness and public welfare are the government's top priorities and directed all departments to work with full commitment to achieve these goals. In view of the winter season, he instructed officials to show special sensitivity towards women and senior citizens. He directed that adequate facilities be ensured in night shelters run by the Municipal Corporation and proper arrangements for bonfires be made at major intersections to protect people from the cold. The Chief Minister also directed the police to focus on traffic management, increase night patrols, and conduct regular awareness campaigns and random checks as part of the anti-drug drive.

Cabinet Minister and district-in-charge Minister Subodh Uniyal said all departments should work in close coordination to expedite development work. He emphasised prioritising projects and completing them on time, and called for stronger, more effective efforts to curb cybercrime. District Magistrate Dehradun, Savin Bansal, briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of development works and key achievements in the district. He informed that under the Uniform Civil Code, over 61,000 registrations have been completed in the district so far. Of the 7,662 complaints registered on the CM Helpline, 6,480 have been resolved, while the remaining are being addressed in a time-bound manner. Of 3,58,536 ration cards, 2,81,366 have been verified, and 5,590 cards have been cancelled. Similarly, out of 12,06,960 Ayushman cards, 1,36,676 have been verified, and 9,428 cards have been cancelled. He further informed that out of a total of 57 hectares of encroached land in the district, 47 hectares have been freed from encroachment.

The District Magistrate stated that four major projects of the Public Works Department, along with the Rispana and Bindal Elevated Corridor projects, are currently underway. The construction of the Paonta Sahib-Ballupur flyover is in its final stage, while work on the four-lane greenfield road connecting to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is also in progress. At District Hospital Gandhi Shatabdi, a model vaccination centre, Blood Garuda vehicle service and a 12-bedded SNCU have been established. Under Project Utkarsh, basic infrastructure and sports equipment have been provided in government schools. Under the child beggary prevention programme, 267 children have been rescued, and 154 have been mainstreamed into education. Under the Nanda-Sunanda scheme, ₹33 lakh in assistance has been provided to 93 girls to date. Widening and beautification of major city intersections have been completed, and automated parking facilities have been developed at Parade Ground, Tibetan Market, and Doon Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)