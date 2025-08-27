Left Menu

Indian Army's Heroic Air Rescue in Flood-Hit Pathankot

In a daring rescue amid severe weather, Indian Army helicopters successfully evacuated 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians stranded due to rising floods in Punjab's Pathankot district. The swift operation averted catastrophe by relocating individuals to safety just before their temporary shelter collapsed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:36 IST
Indian Army Aviation helicopters evacuated 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians stranded near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold and timely operation, the Indian Army managed to airlift 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians who were trapped in escalating floodwaters near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab's Pathankot district. The rescue took place early Wednesday morning amid challenging weather conditions as rising waters posed an increasing threat.

According to Indian Army officials, helicopters were dispatched at 6 AM to execute the critical mission. The stranded individuals were successfully evacuated shortly before their sheltering building collapsed, emphasizing the operation's impeccable timing and effectiveness.

Severe weather conditions, attributable to intense rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, have led to swollen rivers and subsequent floods in several Punjab districts. Authorities are maintaining vigilance and emphasizing coordination to ensure rapid response and public safety amid ongoing adverse climatic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

