Indian Army's Heroic Air Rescue in Flood-Hit Pathankot

In a bold and timely operation, the Indian Army managed to airlift 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians who were trapped in escalating floodwaters near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab's Pathankot district. The rescue took place early Wednesday morning amid challenging weather conditions as rising waters posed an increasing threat.

According to Indian Army officials, helicopters were dispatched at 6 AM to execute the critical mission. The stranded individuals were successfully evacuated shortly before their sheltering building collapsed, emphasizing the operation's impeccable timing and effectiveness.

Severe weather conditions, attributable to intense rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, have led to swollen rivers and subsequent floods in several Punjab districts. Authorities are maintaining vigilance and emphasizing coordination to ensure rapid response and public safety amid ongoing adverse climatic conditions.

