Himachal Pradesh Faces Red Alert Amidst Intense Rains and Political Turmoil

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. Landslides have disrupted road connectivity. Opposition leader Jairam Thakur criticizes the state government's disaster management. Authorities face pressure to restore infrastructure and ensure public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:42 IST
Weather clears in Mandi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Red Alert on Wednesday for the Himachal Pradesh districts of Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi as heavy rainfall continues to batter the region. Despite brief periods of clear skies in Mandi and Kullu, authorities remain vigilant as rising water levels and landslide-prone roads pose ongoing threats.

Road connectivity between Mandi and Kullu has been severely impacted by landslides, with both the main highway and alternate routes blocked in multiple locations. Restoration efforts are currently underway, with authorities focusing on reopening critical transport links. The IMD has extended the Red Alert for Chamba, Kangra, and Mandi over the next two days, alongside a Yellow Alert for expected heavy rainfall in Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on August 28, and in Shimla and Mandi on August 29.

An Orange Alert has also been issued for August 30-31 in Mandi, Shimla, and Solan. Additionally, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla are set to experience an Orange Alert on August 31. Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has voiced sharp criticism, highlighting that Chamba has been isolated from the rest of the country for four days due to infrastructural damages and network issues.

Thakur further accused the current government led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of failing in its disaster management efforts and focusing on political disputes instead. He emphasized the impacts of the calamity, which include loss of livestock, collapsed homes, and disrupted connectivity in several districts, urging immediate action for relief and restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

