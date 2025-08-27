Kazakhstan Eyes Revival of Oil Transit via BTC Pipeline
Kazakhstan is engaging in negotiations to restore oil transit through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, as reported by TASS. Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov confirms uninterrupted supplies of Kazakh oil to Europe, despite concerns over potential disruptions caused by Ukrainian assaults on the Druzhba pipeline.
