Kazakhstan Eyes Revival of Oil Transit via BTC Pipeline

Kazakhstan is engaging in negotiations to restore oil transit through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, as reported by TASS. Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov confirms uninterrupted supplies of Kazakh oil to Europe, despite concerns over potential disruptions caused by Ukrainian assaults on the Druzhba pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2025 12:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 12:10 IST
Kazakhstan is actively engaged in discussions to reinstate oil transit via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, according to the TASS news agency.

The energy ministry of Kazakhstan confirmed the ongoing talks on Wednesday, aiming to strengthen energy cooperation in the region.

Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov reassured that Kazakh oil exports to Europe are continuing without disruption, amid concerns about potential impacts from Ukrainian activities targeting the Druzhba pipeline.

