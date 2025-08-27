Left Menu

Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

A study by the Germany Economic Institute reveals that Germany's industrial labor costs in 2024 were 22% higher than the average of 27 industrialized nations. The added costs, compounded by a skills shortage, raise concerns about the country's price competitiveness amid declining productivity.

Unit labor costs in the German industry have surged, reaching a level 22% higher than the average across 27 industrialized nations, according to a recent report by the Germany Economic Institute revealed on Wednesday.

The study highlights that, although Germany demonstrates above-average productivity, this hasn't offset rising labor costs, which exceed the eurozone average by 15%. Only Denmark and Belgium surpass Germany in industrial labor costs.

The report points to a skills shortage pushing wages higher, while structural issues like demographic changes and heightened social security concerns continue to impact productivity. The German industrial sector has experienced a notable 18% increase in labor costs from 2018 to 2024 amidst various economic challenges.

