Rising Labor Costs Threaten Germany's Industrial Edge

Unit labor costs in the German industry have surged, reaching a level 22% higher than the average across 27 industrialized nations, according to a recent report by the Germany Economic Institute revealed on Wednesday.

The study highlights that, although Germany demonstrates above-average productivity, this hasn't offset rising labor costs, which exceed the eurozone average by 15%. Only Denmark and Belgium surpass Germany in industrial labor costs.

The report points to a skills shortage pushing wages higher, while structural issues like demographic changes and heightened social security concerns continue to impact productivity. The German industrial sector has experienced a notable 18% increase in labor costs from 2018 to 2024 amidst various economic challenges.

