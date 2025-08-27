Empowering Rural Youth: Hands-On Electrical Training in Assam

Aaranyak, a leading biodiversity conservation organization, in collaboration with Ideal Abhijan and ITI Kohora, organized a week-long hands-on training program focusing on basic electrical wiring for youth in the Kohora-Karbi Anglong Landscape (KKL) of Assam. Held from August 20-26 at ITI Kohora, the initiative aimed to boost employability and self-reliance among rural youth.

The training combined a robust mix of theoretical instruction and practical sessions, empowering participants with skills in electrical wiring, safety protocols, and the use of vital tools. Certificates of completion were awarded during the closing ceremony on August 26, acknowledging the participant's new skills.

Each participant received a basic electrical toolkit to encourage the practical application of their training, enabling them to undertake small-scale electrical work within their communities. Attendees expressed gratitude for this opportunity. Raidang Singnar from Sarbura Singnar Village and Jameson Rongphar from Phumen Engti Village shared their newfound confidence in applying these skills to assist their families financially.

The valedictory session featured remarks from notable guests encouraging youth empowerment through skill development, necessary for tourism and hospitality in Kaziranga. Dibajyoti Bora, President of Ideal Abhijan, reaffirmed the commitment to youth empowerment, while others highlighted the importance of self-reliance and turning skills into livelihood opportunities.

Representatives from Aaranyak, Ideal Abhijan, and ITI Kohora underscored their steadfast commitment to skill-based training, vital for bridging the skill gap and promoting sustainable livelihoods in the region. This program marks a vital step towards engaging youth in skill development, supported by IUCN, KfW, and the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

