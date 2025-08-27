Left Menu

Task Forces to Power India's Wind Energy Future

MNRE and IWTMA discussed forming task forces to boost wind energy projects and meet India's 2030 renewable targets. The initiative aims for 100 GW of wind energy by 2030, positioning India as a global wind manufacturing hub. The discussions involved industry leaders, policymakers, and regulators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:42 IST
Task Forces to Power India's Wind Energy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move to bolster India's renewable aspirations, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) deliberated on creating task forces designed to expedite wind energy projects. The goal is to achieve 100 GW by 2030. Convened by IWTMA, the high-level roundtable gathered influential stakeholders including industry giants, policymakers, and regulators to chart a path forward in realizing the targets.

Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, the Secretary of MNRE, highlighted India's strategic advantage in wind energy due to its substantial natural resources and manufacturing capabilities. He emphasized that the formation of task forces not only aims to meet but exceed the 100 GW goal, thereby establishing India as a powerhouse in global wind energy manufacturing.

Chairman of IWTMA, Mr. Girish Tanti, underscored the surging demand for wind energy driven by its cost-effectiveness for round-the-clock power. The event was marked by productive dialogue among government, industry, and regulatory bodies, signaling a significant chapter in India's renewable energy roadmap towards achieving 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.

TRENDING

1
Assam govt to scrutinise applications for land transfer between persons of different faiths: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam govt to scrutinise applications for land transfer between persons of d...

 India
2
Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance

Rashtriya Lok Morcha Chief Criticizes Opposition's Grand Alliance

 India
3
Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

Heroic Rescue at Seelampur: Woman Saved from Train Tracks

 India
4
Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025