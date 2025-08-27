Task Forces to Power India's Wind Energy Future

In a pivotal move to bolster India's renewable aspirations, the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) and the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA) deliberated on creating task forces designed to expedite wind energy projects. The goal is to achieve 100 GW by 2030. Convened by IWTMA, the high-level roundtable gathered influential stakeholders including industry giants, policymakers, and regulators to chart a path forward in realizing the targets.

Shri Santosh Kumar Sarangi, the Secretary of MNRE, highlighted India's strategic advantage in wind energy due to its substantial natural resources and manufacturing capabilities. He emphasized that the formation of task forces not only aims to meet but exceed the 100 GW goal, thereby establishing India as a powerhouse in global wind energy manufacturing.

Chairman of IWTMA, Mr. Girish Tanti, underscored the surging demand for wind energy driven by its cost-effectiveness for round-the-clock power. The event was marked by productive dialogue among government, industry, and regulatory bodies, signaling a significant chapter in India's renewable energy roadmap towards achieving 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030.