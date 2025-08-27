Left Menu

Historic Underwater Collaboration: Russia and China Patrol Together

For the first time, Russian and Chinese submarines conducted a joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, marking a significant step in their military collaboration. This operation, reported by Interfax, highlights both countries' strategic partnership and a growing focus on increasing their combined maritime presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move underscoring the strengthening military ties between Russia and China, the two nations have conducted their first-ever joint submarine patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an Interfax report on Wednesday.

This unprecedented exercise is seen as a strategic attempt by Moscow and Beijing to enhance their maritime presence in an area of increasing geopolitical tension.

The patrol marks a milestone in the evolving cooperation between the two countries, raising questions about future joint maritime operations and the impact on regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

