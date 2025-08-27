Historic Underwater Collaboration: Russia and China Patrol Together

In a significant move underscoring the strengthening military ties between Russia and China, the two nations have conducted their first-ever joint submarine patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, according to an Interfax report on Wednesday.

This unprecedented exercise is seen as a strategic attempt by Moscow and Beijing to enhance their maritime presence in an area of increasing geopolitical tension.

The patrol marks a milestone in the evolving cooperation between the two countries, raising questions about future joint maritime operations and the impact on regional stability.

