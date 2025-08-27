Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

NANNING, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is solidifying its status as China's 'National Sugar Barn' with an impressive 6.4 million tons of sugar output during the 2024/2025 crushing season. This achievement represents a significant increase in production area, reaching 11.35 million mu.

The Guangxi Sungain Sugar Industry Group Co., Ltd. plays a pivotal role, boosting its daily processing capacity by adopting the 'Eucalyptus Out, Sugarcane In' strategy and mechanized planting. This aligns with their 'Second Entrepreneurship and Second Development' plan, aiming for a green and efficient industry.

Innovation and technology have been at the forefront as Guangxi transitions to intelligent processing, expanding the sugar industry beyond seasonal production. This transformation extends the industrial chain and accelerates rural revitalization, making a significant impact on the regional economy.