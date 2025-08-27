Left Menu

Sweet Success: Guangxi's Sugar Industry Sets New Benchmark

The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has become a major hub for China's sugar industry, producing over 6.4 million tons annually. Leading the charge, the Guangxi Sungain Sugar Industry Group is innovating with mechanized farming and new strategies, driving economic growth and sustainability in the region.

NANNING, China, Aug. 27, 2025 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/-- The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region is solidifying its status as China's 'National Sugar Barn' with an impressive 6.4 million tons of sugar output during the 2024/2025 crushing season. This achievement represents a significant increase in production area, reaching 11.35 million mu.

The Guangxi Sungain Sugar Industry Group Co., Ltd. plays a pivotal role, boosting its daily processing capacity by adopting the 'Eucalyptus Out, Sugarcane In' strategy and mechanized planting. This aligns with their 'Second Entrepreneurship and Second Development' plan, aiming for a green and efficient industry.

Innovation and technology have been at the forefront as Guangxi transitions to intelligent processing, expanding the sugar industry beyond seasonal production. This transformation extends the industrial chain and accelerates rural revitalization, making a significant impact on the regional economy.

