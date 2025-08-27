Torrential Rains Paralyze Himachal Pradesh: Thousands Stranded in Manimahesh Yatra

In the wake of relentless rainfall, Himachal Pradesh finds itself in turmoil, with Chamba district bearing the brunt. Torrential downpours over the last week have disrupted daily life, severing both mobile and road connectivity, particularly impacting the ongoing Manimahesh Yatra. Thousands of pilgrims remain stranded, their plight drawing urgent appeals for military intervention.

BJP MLA Janak Raj, speaking to ANI, highlighted the dire situation in Bharmour, where an influx of pilgrims, despite heavy monsoon conditions, mirrors or exceeds the local populace. Communication breakdowns persist, fueling anxiety, as updates from affected areas remain scarce. Yet, authorities maintain that those stranded are safe.

With essential supplies dwindling and infrastructure damaged by landslides, the MLA underscores the urgent need for military-led night operations and helicopter evacuations. Temporary solutions focus on logistical restoration, but the potential for a humanitarian crisis looms if assistance is delayed, emphasizing the need for prompt and decisive action.

