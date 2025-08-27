Left Menu

Amit Shah: The Architect of Assam's Transformation

Assam's BJP hails Union Home Minister Amit Shah for transforming the state from violence to peace. Under his leadership, significant peace accords were signed, AFSPA was relaxed, and boundary disputes were addressed. The party welcomes his upcoming visit, highlighting his pivotal role in Assam's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI)Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a statement from the Assam State BJP, spokesperson Devajit Mahanta lauded Union Home Minister Amit Shah for orchestrating a transformative period in Assam's history, shifting it from an era of unrest to one of peace and development. Shah's pivotal role was highlighted as the key force behind turning the state around from the turmoil-ridden Congress period to a modern, progressive Assam.

The press release emphasized significant strides made under Shah's leadership and the foresight of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Notably, the landmark Permanent Peace Accord for Bodoland signed on January 27, 2020, marked a pivotal step towards long-term peace, previously unattained under past regimes. Further peace accords, inclusive of the Karbi, Adivasi, Dimasa, and ULFA agreements, underscore a broader, ongoing peace initiative.

The crucial financial backing with nearly Rs. 4,000 crores sanctioned by the Central Government was cited as an unprecedented step. It was also mentioned that under Shah's directive, AFSPA was significantly relaxed across Assam, Manipur, and Nagaland, a move not attempted during Congress rule. Boundary agreements signed with neighboring states Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh marked progress in resolving historic disputes. The party eagerly anticipates Amit Shah's imminent visit, seeing his leadership as integral to Assam's contemporary success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

