Naidu's Aerial Insight: North Andhra's Economic Transformation

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey of development projects in the North Andhra region. Projects include Bhogapuram Airport and IT hubs. The CM urged improved connectivity and plans for an aviation university. The vision is to transform the Visakhapatnam Economic Region into a USD 135 billion economy by 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:52 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday demonstrated a hands-on approach by conducting an aerial survey to evaluate the progress of significant development projects in the North Andhra region.

Details from an official release reveal that Naidu's inspection covered a range of initiatives, including the Bhogapuram Airport and IT and tourism sectors, as part of his review of the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER). His comprehensive assessment included critical infrastructure projects such as the IT hub and the Global Capability Centre (GCC) near Kapuluppada, where the Visakhapatnam IT Special Economic Zone (SEZ) is expanding.

Naidu's directives to government officials focused on improving road connectivity to Bhogapuram Airport and expediting the area's township development. He also sought to integrate educational advancement into the region's growth strategy by proposing an aviation university within the planned education hub at Bhogapuram. VER's plan underscores an ambitious goal to become a USD 135 billion economy by 2032 through strategic growth drivers like global ports, advanced IT, agriculture, and healthcare, distributed across nine districts.

