Wave of Change: Assam Leaders Embrace Congress for Transformation

In a significant political development in Assam, four notable figures have joined the Congress party, signaling a shift in the state's political landscape. Among those who switched allegiance are two former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) legislators, Bubul Das and Ashok Kumar Rai.

This influx of leaders comes at a time when the governance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is facing criticism. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that the swelling ranks of the Congress highlight a desire for change among the state's populace.

In criticizing the current administration, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh expressed concerns over the increasing influence of crime and the erosion of Assam's identity. Gogoi, stressing the youth's struggles with unemployment, called for a focus on industrial development to address this pressing issue.

