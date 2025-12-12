Left Menu

Wave of Change: Assam Leaders Embrace Congress for Transformation

Four prominent leaders, including two former AGP members, joined the Assam Congress, indicating a shift in political sentiments in the state. The move is seen as a response to concerns over governance under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi highlighted the need for industrial focus to tackle unemployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:48 IST
In a significant political development in Assam, four notable figures have joined the Congress party, signaling a shift in the state's political landscape. Among those who switched allegiance are two former Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) legislators, Bubul Das and Ashok Kumar Rai.

This influx of leaders comes at a time when the governance of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is facing criticism. Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi emphasized that the swelling ranks of the Congress highlight a desire for change among the state's populace.

In criticizing the current administration, AICC general secretary Jitendra Singh expressed concerns over the increasing influence of crime and the erosion of Assam's identity. Gogoi, stressing the youth's struggles with unemployment, called for a focus on industrial development to address this pressing issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

