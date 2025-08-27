Tripura's Vision for Health: Building a Future with No Boundaries

Addressing the 20th Foundation Day of Tripura Medical College and Dr. BR Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha outlined his vision for the state's future. He emphasized the necessity of building a new Tripura where upcoming generations will not encounter hardships, underlining the importance of skill development for all professions, including healthcare.

Saha announced the foundation of a new Trauma Centre to reduce patient reliance on the GB Pant Hospital and highlighted the passage of 13 MBBS batches from the TMC. He called for the involvement of alumni in future programs and pointed out the need for infrastructural repairs alongside new developments like the college's playground and accommodation buildings.

As Health Minister, Saha assured gradual but definite progress in healthcare infrastructure. He announced applications for 50 additional MBBS seats, aiming to retain talented students within the state. Despite advancements offering comprehensive treatments locally, he stressed creating awareness to prevent unnecessary out-of-state referrals, thus advocating innovative use of technology and resources.

