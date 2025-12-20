Transforming Healthcare: India's Leap in Medical Infrastructure
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda emphasized the growth of India's medical infrastructure at the King George's Medical University convocation. Now with 23 AIIMS, Nadda dismissed claims of lacking facilities, urging young doctors to utilize and appreciate this progress. He highlighted Ayushman Bharat as the world's largest health program.
Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda confidently addressed the medical fraternity, asserting that India's healthcare infrastructure has seen significant improvements. Speaking at King George's Medical University, he noted the expansion from one to 23 AIIMS under Prime Minister Modi, countering any claims of inadequate facilities.
With pride in the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Nadda described it as the world's largest health program, offering Rs 5 lakh health coverage to over 62 crore people. He encouraged aspiring doctors to embrace the resources available, acknowledging the privilege of their education which costs Rs 35 lakh per student.
During the convocation, Governor Anandiben Patel underlined the importance of compassion and empathy in medical education. The event also saw state's political dignitaries applauding new graduates and the university's achievements in advanced medical procedures like organ transplants.
