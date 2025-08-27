Left Menu

Kerala Police Clash with Youth Congress During Protest

Kerala police used lathi charge to disperse Youth Congress workers protesting at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's residence. The protest followed a blockade against Congress MP Shafi Parambil in Kozhikode. Allegations of misconduct against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil have led to his resignation from the Youth Congress presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 22:48 IST
Kerala police lathi charge the workers of the Kerala Youth Congress (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday, Kerala police resorted to lathi charge as Youth Congress workers staged a protest march to Cliff House, the official residence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The demonstration was sparked following a blockade involving Congress MP Shafi Parambil's vehicle by CPI(M) workers in Vadakara, Kozhikode, accusing him of shielding Palakkad MLA Rahul Mamkootathil in an alleged sexual harassment scandal.

As protesters moved toward the Chief Minister's residence, law enforcement intervened, using force to break up the assembly. During the skirmish, multiple Youth Congress activists were detained. The protests underline rising tensions following allegations against Congress MLA Mamkootathil of improper conduct, reportedly filed by writer Honey Bhaskaran and model Rini Ann George. In response to the allegations, Mamkootathil has resigned as the State President of the Youth Congress.

Despite stepping down from his leadership role, Mamkootathil is expected to continue his duties as a legislator, although he has been suspended from the Congress party's primary membership. The incident highlights internal struggles within the party as it navigates the scandal. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

