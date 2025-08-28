Left Menu

Malaysia to Lead RCEP Summit Under Anwar Ibrahim's Guidance

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim plans a summit of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership in October. As the world's largest trade bloc, RCEP's meeting aims to accelerate its implementation and demonstrate Asia's commitment to openness. Key members include China, Australia, Japan, and ASEAN nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:10 IST
Malaysia to Lead RCEP Summit Under Anwar Ibrahim's Guidance
RCEP

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia has announced plans to convene a Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) summit in October, according to local media. The RCEP, recognized as the world's largest trade bloc, is supported by China and includes 15 Asia-Pacific economies, notably Australia, Japan, and South Korea, alongside New Zealand and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

This move by Malaysia, currently holding the ASEAN chair, aligns with the upcoming leaders' summit involving regional partners happening in the same month. Anwar Ibrahim emphasized the summit's goal to evaluate progress, expedite implementation, and highlight Asia's commitment to openness despite global inward trends, as reported by The Star.

The RCEP, effective since 2022, seeks to reduce tariffs, enhance investment opportunities, and facilitate freer goods movement across its participating regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

 India
2
Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

 India
3
Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

 India
4
Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025