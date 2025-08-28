Left Menu

High-Stakes Gujarat Arrest: Murder Suspect Nabbed in Goa

Vishnu Vishnoi, wanted in a Punjab murder case, was arrested in Goa on August 26 by a special 20-member team. After his apprehension, Vishnoi was handed over to Punjab Police, while six others were released as they were not linked to the crime, signaling a successful police operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 10:25 IST
High-Stakes Gujarat Arrest: Murder Suspect Nabbed in Goa
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, Vishnu Vishnoi, a 32-year-old suspect wanted for a murder case in Punjab, was apprehended in Goa on August 26. The pivotal arrest was the result of a coordinated effort by a specialized 20-member team from the Mapusa subdivision, highlighting effective inter-state police collaboration.

According to an official statement, the Punjab Police tipped off the North Goa police about Vishnoi's potential whereabouts in the tourist state. Vishnoi, a Jodhpur native, had been evading the authorities under charges listed in two separate crime cases, including serious sections under the Arms Act. The operation came under the directive of senior police officials Rahul Gupta, IPS, and Varsha Sharma, IPS, DIG Range, underscoring strategic planning and precise execution by law enforcement.

The operation, smoothly led by Police Inspector (PI) Nikhil Palekar of Mapusa PS and Police Subinspector (PSI) Swapnil Naik of Anjuna PS, ended with Vishnoi's arrest from an Anjuna hotel. Upon confirmation of his identity, Vishnoi was swiftly transferred to the Punjab State Crime Police, whereas his six associates were cleared of involvement, demonstrating meticulous investigative work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection to Journalist Abhisar Sharma

 India
2
Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

Tragic Family Ordeal: Murder Driven by a Tantrik's Advice

 India
3
Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

Himachal's Devastating Monsoon: Lives Lost, Infrastructure Crippled

 India
4
Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

Tragedy and Tantrik: The Dark Tale of a Nephew's Murder

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025