High-Stakes Gujarat Arrest: Murder Suspect Nabbed in Goa

In a major breakthrough, Vishnu Vishnoi, a 32-year-old suspect wanted for a murder case in Punjab, was apprehended in Goa on August 26. The pivotal arrest was the result of a coordinated effort by a specialized 20-member team from the Mapusa subdivision, highlighting effective inter-state police collaboration.

According to an official statement, the Punjab Police tipped off the North Goa police about Vishnoi's potential whereabouts in the tourist state. Vishnoi, a Jodhpur native, had been evading the authorities under charges listed in two separate crime cases, including serious sections under the Arms Act. The operation came under the directive of senior police officials Rahul Gupta, IPS, and Varsha Sharma, IPS, DIG Range, underscoring strategic planning and precise execution by law enforcement.

The operation, smoothly led by Police Inspector (PI) Nikhil Palekar of Mapusa PS and Police Subinspector (PSI) Swapnil Naik of Anjuna PS, ended with Vishnoi's arrest from an Anjuna hotel. Upon confirmation of his identity, Vishnoi was swiftly transferred to the Punjab State Crime Police, whereas his six associates were cleared of involvement, demonstrating meticulous investigative work.

(With inputs from agencies.)