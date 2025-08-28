Left Menu

South Korea-U.S. Collaboration on Nuclear Fuel Reprocessing

South Korea and the U.S. have entered discussions on nuclear fuel reprocessing following a summit between leaders. South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun emphasized the importance of U.S. cooperation to reprocess nuclear fuel for industrial and environmental purposes, not for weaponization.

South Korean Foreign Minister

In a significant development, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun announced on Thursday that South Korea and the United States have agreed to initiate talks on nuclear fuel reprocessing. This decision comes after a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

With South Korea operating 26 nuclear power plants, Minister Cho highlighted the necessity of reprocessing nuclear fuel to create their own fuel through concentrates. The cooperation with the U.S. will be pivotal in changing or utilizing a different method under the existing nuclear agreement to achieve this goal.

Currently, South Korea is prohibited from reprocessing spent nuclear fuel without U.S. consent, a measure aimed at preventing nuclear weaponization. Minister Cho reiterated that South Korea's intentions are solely for industrial and environmental purposes and assured that any push for nuclear arms would be unacceptable to the U.S. in light of global non-proliferation efforts.

