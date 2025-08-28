Left Menu

Ensuring Auditor Independence: A Call for Stronger Corporate Governance

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Audit committees must prioritize the independence of auditors, urged NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta on Thursday. Speaking at a Ficci conference in the national capital, he emphasized the critical role of sound corporate governance practices.

Gupta highlighted the necessity of adhering to fundamental principles for effective financial reporting, with external auditors playing a pivotal role in this framework. The National Financial Reporting Authority has been proactive in enhancing these practices and addressing audit discrepancies.

Gupta also stressed that comprehensive internal controls and robust risk management systems are vital components of transparent governance, aligning with the conference theme 'Agile Governance: Fostering Transparency & Building Trust.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

