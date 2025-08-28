Ensuring Auditor Independence: A Call for Stronger Corporate Governance

Audit committees must prioritize the independence of auditors, urged NFRA Chairperson Nitin Gupta on Thursday. Speaking at a Ficci conference in the national capital, he emphasized the critical role of sound corporate governance practices.

Gupta highlighted the necessity of adhering to fundamental principles for effective financial reporting, with external auditors playing a pivotal role in this framework. The National Financial Reporting Authority has been proactive in enhancing these practices and addressing audit discrepancies.

Gupta also stressed that comprehensive internal controls and robust risk management systems are vital components of transparent governance, aligning with the conference theme 'Agile Governance: Fostering Transparency & Building Trust.'

