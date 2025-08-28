Resumption of Oil Supplies to Hungary and Slovakia After Pipeline Outage

Russian crude oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary and Slovakia have resumed after being disrupted by a Ukrainian attack in Russia. The outage, which occurred last week, was confirmed as resolved on Thursday by Hungarian oil company MOL and Slovakia's economy minister.

Despite the European Union's push for sourcing diversification away from Russian commodities, Slovakia and Hungary continue to depend largely on Russian oil to meet their needs. The pipeline flows were halted multiple times last week, with no oil reaching the countries since August 21 following the attack on the Unecha pumping station.

Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova shared the update of resumed flows on Facebook, expressing hope that the operations will remain stable. Meanwhile, MOL indicated that the oil had reached both Hungary and Slovakia, though details were sparse. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto mentioned potential resumption in test mode at lower volumes, and MOL reported that domestic refineries had managed the outage with reserves without ceasing operations.