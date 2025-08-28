Sambhal Unrest: Unraveling the Tensions

A detailed report on the Sambhal violence has been submitted to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state Information Department confirmed. The comprehensive 450-page document delves into the November 2024 incidents as well as earlier riots in the area.

Significant demographic changes are highlighted in the report. Initially, Hindus constituted 45% of Sambhal's population, which has now dwindled to just 20%. Meanwhile, the Muslim population has surged from 55% at the time of independence to 85% today, particularly in the Sambhal Nagar Palika area.

The report outlines 15 riots that have rocked Sambhal since independence. On November 24, 2024, violence broke out during an ASI survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. Four people were killed and many injured, including officials and locals, as tensions flared, resulting in police opening fire on protesters. Following these events, 12 FIRs were lodged, leading to 80 arrests. Recovered weapons traced back to the UK, USA, and Germany, and a 4,000-page chargesheet was filed by the SIT. A three-tier judicial inquiry commission was established by the UP government to probe the unrest, led by retired judge Devendra Arora, former DGP AK Jain, and ex-IAS Amit Mohan Prasad.

