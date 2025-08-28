AAP Slams Modi's Silence Over US Tariff Measures
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to protect India's self-respect in the face of US trade tariffs. Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj criticized US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 50% tariff on Indian goods.
In response, Bhardwaj urged the Indian government to retaliate equally, mirroring tariffs imposed by the US. AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal suggested a 100% tariff on American products, asserting that India must take a firmer stance. He accused Modi of succumbing to US pressure and criticized the removal of import duties on American cotton.
Kejriwal warned that this decision, effective from August 19 to September 30, jeopardizes Indian farmers by making American cotton significantly cheaper. The Finance Ministry's explanation of ensuring adequate cotton availability didn't convince the AAP leaders, who demanded reinstating the duty to protect domestic interests.
