Rajasthan Youths Missing in Vaishno Devi Landslide: Gehlot Urges Action

Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot raised concerns over two youths missing in a landslide while visiting Vaishno Devi. He requested J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's assistance. Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary accused a criminal conspiracy, urging PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to initiate an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:30 IST
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has raised alarms over the disappearance of two youths from Rajasthan, Yash and Pranshu, during a devastating landslide at Vaishno Devi in Jammu and Kashmir. Gehlot took to social media, urging J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for urgent support to the families affected.

Gehlot expressed his dismay about the incident, stating that the youths from Saimpu in Dholpur were on a pilgrimage when the landslide occurred, pleading for all efforts to be made in collaboration with disaster relief agencies to locate them promptly. He also mourned the death of another Rajasthan local, Shiv, in the same calamity.

Concurrently, J&K Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary criticized Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, insisting on accountability for the flood response and suggesting foul play by accusing officials of negligence. Choudhary demanded an inquiry to be led by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging a deliberate oversight led to the tragedy.

