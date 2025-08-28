Left Menu

Relief Efforts and Road Blockage: Chamoli Police Address Joshimath-Malari Route Closure

The Chamoli Police issued a traffic advisory for the Joshimath-Malari road, blocked due to debris falling near Surai Thota. Continuous clearing efforts with JCB machines are underway. Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government is actively providing relief materials to landslide-affected areas with financial aid announced for impacted families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 14:43 IST
Officials investigate the incident spot (Photo: @chamolipolice/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chamoli Police have issued a traffic advisory concerning the closure of the Joshimath-Malari road. Debris falling before Surai Thota has caused the blockage, hindering vehicular movement. Authorities are employing JCB machines to clear the debris, with expectations of reopening the route by evening.

In a statement released on 'X', the Chamoli Police confirmed ongoing efforts to tackle the debris issue. Meanwhile, the state government remains proactive in sending rations and essential relief supplies to regions affected by the August 5 landslides and floods in Dharali and Harshil, as reported by officials earlier this week.

According to the Uttarkashi district administration, relief materials are being continually dispatched to affected areas using MI-17 aircraft from Chinyalisaur airstrip and helicopters from Matli helipad. In response to the natural disaster's consequences, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a financial assistance package for families impacted by the Tharali and Dharali flash floods. These efforts underscore the government's commitment, hailed by the Chief Minister, to promptly assist and rehabilitate disaster-stricken families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

