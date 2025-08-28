Left Menu

Nvidia Earnings Wobble: Mixed Reactions in Global Markets

Global equities showed slight gains with a mixed reaction to Nvidia's earnings, which fell short of some expectations. While Nvidia faced challenges in China, chip competitors in Asia saw gains. In France, a political vote looms, affecting market sentiments. Elsewhere, the Fed policy and commodity prices create ripples.

Global equities rose slightly on Thursday as Nvidia's less-than-expected results led to mixed reactions in the tech sector. Nvidia's shares dropped 2.2% in U.S. pre-market trading due to uncertainties in its China operations, despite a positive revenue forecast.

Across Europe, semiconductor stocks showed varied performances. The company's data center revenues fell slightly short, causing investor concerns. Meanwhile, political developments in France are affecting regional market dynamics, while the euro continues a modest winning streak.

In the U.S., Fed policy expectations are fueling market speculations, and commodities like Brent crude and gold see varied pricing due to global demand shifts and geopolitical tensions. The markets are on edge as potential monetary policy changes loom large.

