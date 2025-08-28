Left Menu

Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia's domestic fuel market is fully supplied. Despite recent gasoline shortages in some regions, attributed to Ukrainian strikes on oil refineries, he assured that the government is actively working to stabilize gasoline and energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:55 IST
Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bid to address regional concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday announced that Russia's domestic fuel market remains fully supplied and stable. This reassurance comes amid reports of gasoline shortages in some parts of the country following Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries.

Peskov, speaking during a daily conference call with journalists, attributed the fluctuating fuel prices to a variety of factors. However, he emphasized the government's commitment to implementing active measures to maintain stability in gasoline and energy pricing across Russia.

The declaration follows recent reports from Russian regions where fuel stations have experienced shortages and longer-than-usual queues, heightening economic concerns amidst the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

 Global
2
High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

High Stakes: Former Ladbrokes Execs Face Legal Action Over Bribery Charges

 Global
3
Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

Urgency in Sambhal: Seeking Safety Amidst Demographic Shifts

 India
4
Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

Tensions Escalate: UK Summons Russian Ambassador Amid Kyiv Attacks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025