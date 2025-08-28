Russia Assures Stable Fuel Supply Amid Regional Shortages

In a bid to address regional concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday announced that Russia's domestic fuel market remains fully supplied and stable. This reassurance comes amid reports of gasoline shortages in some parts of the country following Ukrainian attacks on oil refineries.

Peskov, speaking during a daily conference call with journalists, attributed the fluctuating fuel prices to a variety of factors. However, he emphasized the government's commitment to implementing active measures to maintain stability in gasoline and energy pricing across Russia.

The declaration follows recent reports from Russian regions where fuel stations have experienced shortages and longer-than-usual queues, heightening economic concerns amidst the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.