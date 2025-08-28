Left Menu

China's Blueprint for Future Cities: 2035 Vision Unveiled

China has introduced a comprehensive policy aimed at developing cities with an enhanced quality of life by 2035. This initiative is a strategic shift from previous rapid urban growth models, emphasizing sustainability, resilience, and efficient resource management to combat issues like ghost cities and rampant property speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:11 IST
China's Blueprint for Future Cities: 2035 Vision Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has announced an ambitious policy geared towards developing urban centers with a focus on livability and sustainability by 2035, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.

This new direction follows Beijing's July commitment to transitioning from rapid city growth to stable, sustainable development, addressing the downsides of its former rapid urban expansion that fueled the economy.

The policy highlights the construction of 'modern people's cities', improved quality of life, smart housing developments, and emphasizes environmental concerns like microplastics while also preparing for urban disasters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mysterious $1.2 Billion Immigration Detention Contract Raises Questions About Small Business Involvement

Mysterious $1.2 Billion Immigration Detention Contract Raises Questions Abou...

 United States
2
Viraj Madappa's Resilient Return to the Greens

Viraj Madappa's Resilient Return to the Greens

 Indonesia
3
RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines: Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS doesn't believe in attacking anyone, including on religious lines: Chief...

 India
4
U.S. Health Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Amid Vaccine Policy Overhaul

U.S. Health Shake-Up: Leadership Changes Amid Vaccine Policy Overhaul

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025