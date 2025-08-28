China's Blueprint for Future Cities: 2035 Vision Unveiled
China has introduced a comprehensive policy aimed at developing cities with an enhanced quality of life by 2035. This initiative is a strategic shift from previous rapid urban growth models, emphasizing sustainability, resilience, and efficient resource management to combat issues like ghost cities and rampant property speculation.
China has announced an ambitious policy geared towards developing urban centers with a focus on livability and sustainability by 2035, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.
This new direction follows Beijing's July commitment to transitioning from rapid city growth to stable, sustainable development, addressing the downsides of its former rapid urban expansion that fueled the economy.
The policy highlights the construction of 'modern people's cities', improved quality of life, smart housing developments, and emphasizes environmental concerns like microplastics while also preparing for urban disasters.
