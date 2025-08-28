Left Menu

Assam's Tea Industry Battles African Imports: Demand for Task Force Intensifies

Tea associations in Assam have raised alarms over increasing tea imports from African countries, calling for a task force to safeguard the industry. The delegation met with Tea Board India's deputy chairperson to discuss import-related issues, urging oversight on imports, auction regulations, and FSSAI compliance to protect the local market.

Updated: 28-08-2025 18:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Major tea associations in Assam have sounded the alarm over rising imports, especially from African nations, urging the establishment of a task force to safeguard the industry, according to a release on Thursday.

The Assam Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers Association (ABLTMA), Bharatiya Cha Parishad (BCP), and North Eastern Tea Association (NETA) met Tea Board India's Deputy Chairperson Arunita Phukan Yadav. They submitted a memorandum addressing import concerns, auction requirements for 100% dust-grade tea, and compliance with Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines on pesticide usage.

The associations claim teas from African countries are entering the Indian market without duty payments, threatening the domestic tea industry. Official data from the Tea Board of Kenya indicates a 45% increase in exports to India in the first half of the year compared to the previous year. Imports in 2024-25 have also doubled against 2023-24 figures, reaching 50.14 million kilograms. Concerns have arisen over discrepancies in import data between different Indian agencies. A lack of monitoring re-exports by the Tea Board has also been highlighted. The delegation calls for a comprehensive task force to address and recommend protective measures for the Indian tea sector.

