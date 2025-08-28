UAW Secures Close Vote in Unionizing Ford's Kentucky Plant

In a significant development, the United Auto Workers (UAW) has claimed a narrow victory in its bid to unionize the Ford joint-venture plant in Kentucky. The National Labor Relations Board confirmed that the UAW secured 526 votes against 515, while 41 challenge ballots hold the potential to alter the outcome.

The UAW argues that these challenge ballots are employer tactics to undermine the results. If the union's position holds, it would bolster its presence in the U.S. South, particularly in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle sector. This move aligns with the UAW's strategy to gain ground in battery and EV production facilities.

Ford's BlueOval SK joint venture anticipates employing 5,000 workers at full capacity across two Kentucky battery plants. The union's recent efforts reflect its ongoing struggle and successes in expanding influence within the auto industry, including partnerships with GM and LG Energy Solution in other states.