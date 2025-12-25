Left Menu

Foxtron Unveils Bria: The Future of Electric Vehicles

Taiwan's Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, a partnership between Foxconn and Yulon Motor, has introduced a new electric vehicle model named Bria. The model will be available in multiple versions, with initial prices set between $28,600 and $36,540, highlighting Foxtron's contribution to the electric vehicle market.

Taipei | Updated: 25-12-2025 08:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's Foxtron Vehicle Technologies, a collaboration between tech giant Foxconn and Yulon Motor, has made waves in the automotive industry with the introduction of its latest electric vehicle, the Bria. This new model marks a significant step forward in the company's EV ambitions.

Foxtron has announced that the Bria will be launched in various versions, offering consumers a range of choices to suit different preferences and budgets. The pricing strategy is designed to make the electric vehicle more accessible, with starting prices ranging from approximately $28,600 to $36,540.

This initiative by Foxtron emphasizes its commitment to sustainable transportation solutions and sets the stage for competitive pricing in the growing electric vehicle market, potentially broadening its consumer base and strengthening its position in the sector.

