Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently met with former President Trump to discuss the implications and potential threats of digital service taxes. This meeting highlights the ongoing concerns tech giants face regarding international taxation and digital economy regulations.

In a high-profile meeting that could have significant ramifications for tech companies, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited former President Donald Trump late last week, according to Bloomberg News.

The discussion focused on the looming threat posed by digital service taxes, a contentious issue for major tech firms operating internationally.

This meeting underscores the ongoing challenges and concerns in the tech industry regarding how digital services are taxed across borders, potentially impacting giants like Meta significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

