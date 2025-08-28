Severe Weather Alert: Guwahati Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rains in Guwahati, warning of thunderstorms and potential waterlogging. Residents advised to exercise caution, especially in vulnerable areas, as authorities prepare emergency responses.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:09 IST
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Guwahati, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next 24 hours.
Authorities warn that these conditions could lead to significant waterlogging, slower vehicular movement, and heightened risk of localized landslides in susceptible areas.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents to stay cautious, with particular advisories for those in low-lying and hilly regions, while also asking commuters to adjust their travel plans to avoid severe weather periods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh Faces Crisis: Rains Trigger Landslides and Floods
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Quick Action on Thamarassery Landslides
Assam's Capital Struggles Amid Heavy Rain and Waterlogging Crisis
Heavy Rains Paralyze Assam's Capital: Traffic Chaos and Waterlogging Woes
Kerala Faces Torrential Rains: Landslides and Alerts Prompt Vigilance