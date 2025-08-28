Left Menu

Severe Weather Alert: Guwahati Braces for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rains in Guwahati, warning of thunderstorms and potential waterlogging. Residents advised to exercise caution, especially in vulnerable areas, as authorities prepare emergency responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Guwahati, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the next 24 hours.

Authorities warn that these conditions could lead to significant waterlogging, slower vehicular movement, and heightened risk of localized landslides in susceptible areas.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has urged residents to stay cautious, with particular advisories for those in low-lying and hilly regions, while also asking commuters to adjust their travel plans to avoid severe weather periods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

