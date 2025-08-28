Punjab Boosts Health Emergency Response Amid Flood Crisis

Amid ongoing floods across Punjab, Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh has spearheaded a state-level review meeting aimed at enhancing emergency healthcare responses. The meeting, featuring Civil Surgeons, principals from Government Medical Colleges, and representatives from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) among others, focused on assessing preparedness and coordinating efforts to deliver immediate medical aid to affected individuals.

Priority remains the health of Punjab's citizens, with Dr. Singh emphasizing the high level of mobilization of medical teams and resources. The Health Department's mission extends to locating and assisting pregnant women in distress, successfully aiding six deliveries in Ferozepur and Fazilka. All government health facilities are instructed to be fully operational and ready to provide necessary care.

In an extensive response, 360 Mobile Medical Teams, 458 Rapid Response teams, and 172 ambulances are activated for non-stop relief operations. Dr. Singh calls for collaboration with local officials and organizations, including the Red Cross and chemists' associations, to distribute essentials like chlorine pellets and run awareness campaigns. Director Dr. Hitinder Kaur reports medical camps are active, essential supplies are being distributed, and vector-borne disease prevention measures like fogging are underway. An advisory urges residents to avoid floodwater, consume safe water, and seek treatment for potential flood-related health threats.