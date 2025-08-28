Left Menu

Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

The 'Matsya Shakthi' project, launched by Union Minister George Kurian, seeks to empower minority fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram through skill development. Aimed at improving living standards, this initiative will provide training and entrepreneurial support, focusing on modern fishing techniques and technology to enhance livelihoods.

George Kurian, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs (Photo/@GeorgekurianBjp). Image Credit: ANI
George Kurian, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, inaugurated the 'Matsya Shakthi' project on Thursday. This initiative is designed to support minority fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram district by offering skill development and vocational training.

The project, under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme, will benefit 700 fisher families. It's set to be carried out by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), known for its expertise in fish technology, at its Regional Center in Vizhinjam.

The training program, aiming to improve community living standards, covers advanced fisheries techniques like cage fish farming, seed production, and seaweed cultivation. Participants will have opportunities to become entrepreneurs and government project beneficiaries, said Kurian. The initiative incorporates a comprehensive course, aimed at empowering women through leadership training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

