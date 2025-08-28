Empowering Minority Fisherfolk: 'Matsya Shakthi' Project Launched

George Kurian, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, inaugurated the 'Matsya Shakthi' project on Thursday. This initiative is designed to support minority fishermen in Thiruvananthapuram district by offering skill development and vocational training.

The project, under the Pradhan Mantri Virasat Ka Samvardhan (PM VIKAS) scheme, will benefit 700 fisher families. It's set to be carried out by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), known for its expertise in fish technology, at its Regional Center in Vizhinjam.

The training program, aiming to improve community living standards, covers advanced fisheries techniques like cage fish farming, seed production, and seaweed cultivation. Participants will have opportunities to become entrepreneurs and government project beneficiaries, said Kurian. The initiative incorporates a comprehensive course, aimed at empowering women through leadership training.

