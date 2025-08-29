Left Menu

Twins and Triplets Unite: A Unique Gathering in Kerala

Over 100 pairs of identical twins and several sets of triplets from Kerala will participate in a meet-up organized by the All Twins Association and the All Kerala Twins Community. The event aims to strengthen bonds among twins, while also addressing financial challenges faced by families with twins or triplets.

A unique gathering is set to take place in Kerala on August 31, bringing together over 100 pairs of identical twins along with several sets of triplets. This meet-up, organized by the All Twins Association (ATA) and the All Kerala Twins Community (AKTC), aims to foster stronger connections between twins and triplets, as well as address the financial challenges faced by their families.

Founded in 2018 as a social media initiative, the AKTC has rapidly grown, now boasting a membership of over 800 twins and triplets. Despite the group originating online, it frequently conducts events to solidify member bonds. ATA Secretary Viswas Vavolil shares that their membership ranges from young children to seniors, with many members residing abroad.

The upcoming event will not only serve as a platform for socializing but also a forum to discuss critical issues. ATA intends to petition the government to support financially strained families raising twins or triplets, emphasizing the need for assistance in education and employment. The event will be attended by notable local figures, including Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and MLA T J Vinod.

